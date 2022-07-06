Confce on freedom of religion kicks off in London

Bangladesh has sent a delegation to the UK to attend the two-day International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) that began on Tuesday in London.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Mohammed Faridul Haq Khan is representing Bangladesh at the conference hosted by the UK government.

Speaking in advance of the conference, Lord Ahmad, UK Government Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth, said he is delighted that the UK is hosting the International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief in London.

"Article 18 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that 'everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion'. Put simply, Freedom of Religion or Belief - or FoRB for short - is a right for everyone, everywhere," he said.

However, he said in practice too many people around the world are unable to choose their religion or belief, how they practice it, or to change that belief if they so wish.

Delegates from Bangladesh include: Shahidul Alam, Social Activist and Managing Director of DRIK Picture Gallery; Father Tapan Rozario, Associate Professor, Department of World Religions and Culture at Dhaka University; and Shaheen Anam, Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation.

The overarching themes of the conference are preventing FoRB abuses and protecting and promoting freedom of religion or belief. This is the first International Ministerial Conference on this theme to take place in person since 2019, and the host wants to use the moment to turn words into action

Over 600 delegates from 100 countries and multilateral organisations around the world are attending the conference including faith and belief leaders, government delegations and civil society representatives.

The conference is featuring a number of sessions, including on the role of education in promoting a better understanding and the discrimination or abuse of women and girls as a result of their beliefs.

The conference brings together faith and belief leaders, governments, parliamentarians, and civil society organisations from 100 countries to take global action to promote freedom of religion or belief for all.