Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 6:00 AM
Home Back Page

HC denies bail to Regent MD Shahed

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday denied bail to Regent Group Chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim in connection with a fraud case.
The HC bench comprising Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam rejected his bail petition as it was not being placed before the court.
Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chattarjee Bappi confirmed the matter.
On July 6 in 2020, RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital. During the operation, fake Covid-19 test reports, and various irregularities including a collection of money from patients in the name of Covid treatment were unveiled.
On July 7 in 2020, a case was filed against 17 people at Uttara West Police Station.







