Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 6:00 AM
Govt fixes cattle rawhide price at Tk 47-52 per sqft

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Correspondent

The government on Tuesday hiked the prices of cattle rawhide by 8    per cent to Tk 47-Tk 52 per square foot (sqft) ahead of Eid-ul-Azha when millions of cattle will be sacrificed by Muslims as part of their religious festivity.
Besides, prices of the salt-applied rawhides have been fixed at Tk 40-Tk 44 per sqft outside Dhaka on the occasion which makes up nearly half of hides and skins of animals. It provides the key raw materials for US$ 1.24 billion export-earning of the country's leather and leather goods industry.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the new prices of the rawhides at a press conference at his office in Dhaka after a meeting with tanners and raw hide and skin traders.
For the Eid-ul-Azha in 2021, the government fixed the prices of cow rawhide at Tk 40-Tk 45 per sqft in Dhaka and Tk 33-Tk 37 per sqft outside Dhaka. Meanwhile, the prices of castrated goat hides have been fixed at Tk 18-Tk 20 per sqft. BSS adds: The price of rawhide per square foot of cow has been increased by Taka 7 this year while that of goat by Taka 3.
Tipu Munshi said in fixing the price this year the old stock of leather, current global supply and demand, local and international market price, export situation and the opinion from all stakeholders have been considered.
The commerce minister urged the businessmen to ensure procurement of rawhides in the country with the government fixed price. He said the poor marginal traders have their just rights in selling rawhides while the orphanages, madrashas also collect rawhides to support poor students.







