Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 6:00 AM
Home Back Page

PM opens CUET Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator today

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM July 5: A new age of era in the field of Information technology is going to be opened in the port city, Chattogram on Wednesday with the opening of CUET Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inagurate the first ever such an IT Incubator from Dhaka. She will also inaugurate the Sheikh Jamal Dormitory and Rosy Jamal Dormitory.
The inaugral fuction will be attended by Sajib Wazed Joy, Prime Ministers' Information communication Adviser, and the State Minister for Information Technology Ministry Junayed Ahmed Palak.
CUET Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator has been constructed over 5 acres of land at CUET Campus at a cost of taka 117.7 crore. The project has been implemented by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. It is the first ever such an Institute in Bangladesh.
The main objective of the Institute is to play a role in building Bangladesh as an Smart country by 2041 next. The IT Business Incubator include; One Incubation Building, One Multi-purpose Training Building,
In this connection, CUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammamad Rafiqul Alam,  Local MP, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, and Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator Director Prof Dr Mohammad Moshiul Hoque exchanged views with the journalists at CUET campus on Tuesday.
With the opening of CUET Sheikh Kamal Incubator, Chattogram is turning to an IT based city with more High-tech Parks. The port city, Chattogram will have full-fledged a high tech Park in the future. With the completion of those IT cntres and High tech Park, the Port City Chattogram  will be the center of the country's digital trade and commerce as well as an IT-based city.


