Road accidents claim 7 more lives

At least seven people were killed in separate road accidents in capital Dhaka and Rangpur on Tuesday.

In Dhaka city two van drivers were killed after being hit by a lorry in city's Badda area early Tuesday.

The deceased were Israfil, 25, and Yahia Shajjal, 20. The lorry ran over the van drivers when they were lifting furniture from their vehicle at about 1:15am, leaving the drivers dead on the spot, said OC Abul Kalam Azad of Badda Police Station.

Soon after the accident, police seized the lorry but its driver managed to flee. The bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. Our Rangpur Correspondent added that five people, including a five-year old girl and a woman, were killed in a road accident at Soreyartal Point on Rangpur-Pirgachha road under Mahiganj Police Station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as driver of the auto-rickshaw Raja Miah, 50, and passengers Foyzar Rahman, 65, Chari Paul, 45, Zannatul Mawa, 5, and a woman. Identity of the deceased woman could not be known till filing of this report at 4:45pm.

All the victims were from different villages of nearby Pirgachha upazila of the district. "The accident occurred when a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the area around 1:15pm, leaving two persons dead on the spot and injuring five others," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mahiganj Police Station Mostafizur Rahman said on Tuesday.

Police with the assistance of local people rescued the wounded and rushed them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH) where three more succumbed to their injuries between 2:30pm and 4:00pm on Tuesday.

"We have seized the killer truck and arrested its driver and helper from the area," the OC said, adding that the process of filing a case in this connection with Mahiganj Police Station was in progress.















