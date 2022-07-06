Video
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 6:00 AM
BD launches Migration Compact Taskforce to ensure safe, orderly, regular migration

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

The Government of Bangladesh (GoB) has launched the Migration Compact Taskforce (Taskforce) which aims to facilitate the implementation, follow-up, and review of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM). The Taskforce will provide a platform to ensure full support and cooperation from all relevant stakeholders through a 'whole of government' approach.
Senior GoB officials and officials from participant United Nations agencies of the Bangladesh United Nationals Network on Migration (BDUNNM) were present at the launch event held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.
Migration is a global reality. There are an estimated 281 million international migrants worldwide who, sometimes, find themselves in vulnerable situations in their countries of origin and destination. There is a responsibility to ensure that migration is safe, orderly, and regular as these migrants, sometimes, find themselves in vulnerable situations in their countries of origin and destination. In 2018, the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) was adopted and became the first inter-governmentally negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, covering all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner.
Following up on the commitment of the GoB and with the support of the BDUNNM, a recommendation was put forward for the formation of an inter-ministerial coordination mechanism to lead and support the implementation, monitoring, and review process of GCM. The launch of the Taskforce marks an important step reiterating this commitment from the government while recognizing the continued efforts of Bangladesh as a Champion GCM country.
At the event Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary, Masud Bin Momen, said, "Bangladesh has consistently pursued the issue of migration as a top priority in its diplomatic engagements at the bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels. We would remain committed; despite the difficulties experienced in the last two years and more, to meaningfully deliver on our recognized role as a 'Champion Country' for the Global Compact for Migration (GCM)."
Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, added "we have sent more than 13 million people abroad in the last 50 years. These migrants have contributed to our nation's development. Migration is complex and multidimensional, and the GCM is a global tool that supports us to manage it safely and with dignity for migrants. The Taskforce launched today will help us with this concerted effort. It will provide a consultative space for policy and decision-making coordination, information exchange and peer review."
Gwyn Lewis, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, said, "The Government of Bangladesh has not only recognized migration as a development tool, it has also included it in its development planning showcasing this through the mainstreaming of migration in the 8th Five-year Plan. This Taskforce is another step forward in our joint efforts to ensure the safety, dignity, and human rights of all migrants and effectively govern migration."
The Taskforce is co-chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, and will lead the formulation of the implementation plan for GCM; communicate and promote GCM implementation to stakeholders; recommend harmonization and alignment of activities to avoid duplication and encourage complementarities in programming; plan and lead capacity building initiatives; facilitate coordination between ministries and agencies; facilitate submissions of joint advocacy positions; and lead the review and reporting on GCM implementation progress and include a follow-up mechanism. The BDUNNM will provide support to the Taskforce in all its activities.


