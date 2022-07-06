Video
Travel, Tourism Expo begins in December

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo (BITTE)-2022 is going to be held on 1-3 December at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre at Begum Rokeya Avenue in the capital.
The main purpose of the travel and tourism expo is to earn foreign exchange, improve the quality of tourism services in the country and create market for sales, cultural programs, fame tours, promotion of tourism industry, display of traditional food, embassies of different countries, good relations with high commissions, travel AJP, tour operators, strong business among airlines. This fair will be helpful to build relationships.
At a press conference on Tuesday, The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) organizer said, "The expo will create an opportunity to showcase air ticketing, hotel bookings, tour packages, traditional food and other services to domestic and foreign tourists."
According to the press release, at least 30 countries' tourism industry participants, including airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, and event management companies, are anticipated to attend the event.
On the occasion of the event, Atab President SN Manzur Murshed (Mahbub) said, "One of the objectives of organising the expo is to showcase Bangladesh's diverse tourism sector and services to the world market and promote inbound tourism by highlighting popular tourist destinations of our country."


