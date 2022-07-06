BAF takes off with relief  for quake-hit Afghans

The government has dispatched a significant amount of dry food including biscuits, noodles, powdered milk, blankets, tents and humanitarian aid to the government of Afghanistan, where a strong earthquake claimed over 1,000 lives last month.

A C130-J aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force took off with emergency relief materials, including medicines, blankets, dry food and tents, on Tuesday and will hand these over to the Afghan government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.

The powerful earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan on June 22, killing over a thousand people and injuring more than 2,000 others. The quake flattened hundreds of homes, triggering food, water, housing and medicine crisis.

Following the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the relief materials are being sent with the active participation and cooperation of the armed forces under the overall supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The assistance is a manifestation of the Prime Minister's commitment to the collective prosperity of South Asia and its people, the Ministry said.











