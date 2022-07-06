CuCC election an example in history: PM

Cumilla City Corporation (CuCC) newly-elected Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat, 27 general ward councillors and 9 women councillors of reserved wards took oath on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at 11:30am at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the virtual event from Ganabhaban. The Prime Minister administered the oath of office to the newly-elected Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat.

Describing the CuCC election as an example in history, the Prime Minister said, "This election proves, Awami League established voting culture in the country. Thank you all for conducting competitive elections in a festive atmosphere."

Regarding Cumilla, the Prime Minister said, "Cumilla is the gateway between Dhaka and Chittagong. The government is working for the development of this ancient Cumilla city along with the whole of Bangladesh."

"ECNEC has already passed a project worth Tk 1,538 crore to develop the infrastructure, Tk 500 crore projects has been approved for building bus terminals and waste management plants in CuCC," Prime Minister said. The newly-elected mayor and councillors were sworn in at the initiative of the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD). LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam administered oath to 37 councillors on the occasion.

Kazi Golam Kibria, councillor of ward no 1 and Ekram Hossain, Councillor of ward no 8, were released on parole and attended the swearing-in ceremony.

CuCC elections were held on June 15. Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat won the election with 50,310 votes. On June 17, Arfanul Haque was officially declared the winner. The list of the newly-elected councillors, including the mayor, was published in the Gazette on June 23.

The swearing-in ceremony was held within 20 days of the election. According to the rules, the oath has to be taken within 30 days of the publication of the gazette.

After the establishment of CuCC in 2011, Awami League nominated candidate was elected for the first time.












