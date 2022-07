BANKINGE EVENTS

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handing over the certificate of one of the best sustainable financial institutions to the DMD and CFO of Premier Bank Sayed Abul Hashem, in a programme held at Bangladesh Bank recently. Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Abu Farah Md Naser, Executive Director Nurun Nahar and Director Khandaker Morshed Millat of Bangladesh Bank were present.