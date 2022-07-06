

ONE Bank signs agreement with Yashoda Hospitals

Keshav Gupta, Sr. Vice President, Growth and Investments of Yashoda Hospitals and Md. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card holders with dependents will enjoy 20pc discount on (OPD Services) out-patient investigations including CT Scan and MRI Charges and 15pc discount on (IPD Services) in-patient investigations including CT Scan and MRI and Bed Charges, Yashoda Hospitals also Provide Medical Visa Assistance including free airport pick up and drop service to all OBL employees, Card Holders and their family members upon arrival to Hyderabad.

Senior officials of both the organizations were present on this occasion.





