IBBL holds Executive Development Programme

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised an Executive Development Programme on "Post Pandemic World Economic Scenario and Challenges of the Banking Sector of Bangladesh" through virtual platform recently.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the programme as the chief guest. Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, Chief Economist, Bangladesh Bank presented the key paper.Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank also addressed the program. SM Rabiul Hassan, Principal, IBTRA presided over the program. Executives of the Bank participated in it.