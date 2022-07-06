Video
Coats BD makes significant headway in sustainability

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Coats Bangladesh Ltd. has established a technologically advanced modern Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) in its Gazipur factory.
It was inaugurated on 21st June 2022 by Mr. Bill Watson - Chief Operating Officer of Asia Region of Coats Group Plc in the presence of Al Kashem - Managing Director of Coats Bangladesh, Salman Chowdhury - Assistant Director, Dhaka Zone of Dept of Environment (DOE),. Khalid Gaffar - Deputy Director, Trade & Investment, British High Commission and Kamrun Nahar Ruma - Manager British Business Group, British High Commission, says a press release.
The new ETP will be able to reduce 80% of water consumption by its recycling facility and thus reduce groundwater extraction equivalent to about 500,000 litres/day.
On the occasion. Bill Watson said: I thank the Coats Bangladesh team for their tireless effort and contribution in improving our sustainability agenda by actively minimizing our environmental footprint across our supply chain. Coats Bangladesh team has been working on all 5 sustainability pillars under our sustainable strategy, actively for a long time and the establishment of this new ETP is a true testament to our effort in pioneering it, reports Market Screener.
Al Kashem said: Coats has always been an environment conscious company. We place sustainability at the heart of our transformation process and decision-making. The company has invested more than Tk 34 crore to establish this new ETP, which shows our sheer commitment towards sustainability. We as a company have undertaken a lot of initiatives, notable we have reduced over 30% Energy and 40% Water consumption through various projects, have robust Waste management which has reduced over 27% of waste and have been Great Place to Work Certified 2 years in a row.
Salman Chowdhury said, the initiative towards the sustainability that has been taken by Coats is phenomenal and exemplary for the other companies operating in Bangladesh. The water bodies are being polluted by various industrial waste streams and this ETP establishment by Coats is an example of pioneering and putting sustainability at the core of the operation from which other companies in Bangladesh can actively learn from and implement too.
Khalid Gaffar said this effort by Coats Bangladesh is pioneering a change towards sustainability and is an example of a responsible company. He thanked the team and expressed his interest in letting other UK born companies operating in Bangladesh to visit Coat's Gazipur plant and to learn how to implement this type of advanced technology.
Coats Bangladesh Ltd is a joint venture between Coats and AK Khan & Company Ltd. The Coats Bangladesh operation has been relentlessly supporting the country's Ready Made Garments industry for more than three decades by providing the highest quality of threads and technical value added services. It has two world class manufacturing plants in Gazipur and Chittagong.



