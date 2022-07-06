Eastern Cables inks export agreement worth $42 lakh

State-owned Eastern Cables Limited has inked an export agreement with China National Technical Import and Export Corporation (CNTIEC) worth US$42 lakh.

In presence of BSEC Chairman Md Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, ECL Managing Director Abul Kalam Azad and CNTIEC Representative Zhang Zhilong (Balandy) today inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a function at Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) conference room in the city on Monday, said a press release.

Referring to the deep friendship between China and Bangladesh, Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan said China, a development partner of Bangladesh, would further expand such exports in the future.

He hoped that it would further accelerate the economic development of Bangladesh. -BSS





