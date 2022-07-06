Video
Home Business

Likee comes up with Eid-ul-Azha campaign in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

To mark the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha celebrations and festivities, short video creation and sharing app Likee has recently launched an exciting campaign titled 'Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha 2022'.
The campaign, to be held from July 7-13, comprises amazing activities through which users can spread positivity during the sacred festival and foster a meaningful community environment, says a press release.
In Bangladesh, Eid-ul-Azha is observed in the most celebratory manner with great zeal and zest. It is a festival of joy and happiness that brings people together and creates a sense of strong connection.
This year, to increase the magnitude of this celebration, Likee has introduced a unique Eid campaign dedicated especially to Bangladeshi users. Under the campaign, Likee has introduced two hashtag challenges - #QurbanirGoru and #EidUlAdha2022.
Using the #QurbanirGoru challenge, Likee users can shoot and post unique content on the platform, for example, funny cow videos. Meanwhile, the #EidUlAdha2022 challenge will provide users with special holiday stickers, making content creation and sharing more fun.   
By participating in these challenges regularly, Likee users will get the opportunity to win numerous rewards like cosmetics and other exciting items. Apart from all the fun activities, users will also be able to share Eid-uI-Adha greeting cards in the topic page with their friends and families to spread joy and blessings.
In Likee, we are committed to providing fun and meaningful community environment for users and creators. By celebrating Eid with people in Bangladesh, we hope to spread the precious spirit of Eid-ul-Adha with diverse and fascinating content forms.


