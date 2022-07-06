Video
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022
KFC brings Texas BBQ Zinger in town

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

KFC, the most popular brand among fried chicken lovers, recently introduced a new burger - Texas BBQ Zinger. Burger lovers are now get to enjoy the flavorsome Texas experience with this limited time offering, says a press release.
Transcom Foods Limited has been the franchise of KFC in Bangladesh since 2006, under the license of KFC International Holdings, USA.
The all-new Texas BBQ Zinger promises to delight. Within it, a caramelized bun is dressed with delectable Texas BBQ sauce & dynamite mayo. In between the fluffy crown & hill of the bun, a Hot & Crispy fillet awaits with a veggie mix consisting of capsicum, tomato, Jalapeno & freshly chopped onions. To complete the Zinger with perfection, fresh iceberg lettuce and oozing cheese are placed. Consumers will be mesmerized by the rollercoaster of decadent flavors with every single bite of it.
The Zinger is available on all channels - Dine In, Takeaway, Online Order & Call for Delivery. The best Zinger in town is available to all customers at only Tk 399.
Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd, said "In the last few years the burger category has grown massively & KFC wants to be a part of this category growth". He is delighted to bring this new Zinger for all burger lovers, and is excited to see how the tastier and juicier Texas BBQ Zinger will bring a thrilling new 'Finger Lickin' Good' experience to all.


