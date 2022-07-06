Video
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022
Beximco donates PPEs to Japanese Red Cross

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

(From left to right) Dr. Koji Sato, M.D., Director of Japanese Red Cross Aichi Medical Center, Takayuki Mase, President and CEO of SUZUKAWA ORIFU CO., Ltd. and Dr. Mohidus Samad Khan, Executive Director and Head of Operations, Beximco Health PPE Ltd, pose for photograph at the PPE donation ceremony at Japanese Red Cross Aichi Medical Center Takayuki Mase in Nagoya, Japan, on Monday.



Beximco Health in association of Suzukawa Orif Co., Ltd. and Ken2 Co. Ltd. donated medical PPEs to Japanese Red Cross Aichi Medical Center - Nagoya Daini Hospital, Nagoya, Japan, on Monday.
 On a PPE donation ceremony at Japanese Red Cross Aichi Medical Center Takayuki Mase, President and CEO of SUZUKAWA ORIFU CO., Ltd. and Dr. Mohidus Samad Khan, Executive Director and Head of Operations, Beximco Health PPE Ltd. handed over Beximco PPE items to Dr. Koji Sato, M.D., Director, Yasuyuki Fuji, General Manager of Corporate Strategy Department, and Toru Watanabe, Corporate Secretary of Japanese Red Cross Aichi Medical Center. Ryoma Mitani and Ms. Yumeko Mitani, Executive Directors of KEN2 Co. Ltd. were also present in the event.
These are the first medical care items enters to Japan Hospitals from Bangladesh, says a press release.
Beximco Health is the only dedicated PPE park in South Asia, offers a unique facility that blends international expertise and technical know-how about manufacturing world class personal protective equipment (PPE).
Ken2 Co., Ltd. is a mother company of K2 Bangladesh, working as a quality and production control partner of Beximco Health PPE Ltd. Suzukawa Orif Co., Ltd., a medical linen and consumable item distributor in Japan.
PPE handover ceremony was followed by a multimedia presentation and open discussion. In the presentation Beximco and SUZUKAWA teams presented about types and quality standards of Beximco PPEs for hospital use. In the discussion Dr. Sato and Dr. Mohid emphasized on using right kind of medical PPEs to ensure the health safety of doctors and health care providers. KEN2 team discussed about quality control processes in PPE manufacturing.
At the end, Japanese Red Cross Aichi Medical Center and Beximco Health representatives wished to continue knowledge and resource sharing in this regard to ensure availability of quality PPE for medical professionals.


