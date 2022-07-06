Marcel provides up to Tk. 8,000 discounts on TVs

Marcel, one of the top electronics brands in Bangladesh, is providing up to Tk. 8,000 discounts on its 24-43-inch basic LED and Android smart television sets.

The customer benefits are being given under 'Best TV Deal' campaign which can be availed on buying TV sets from any Marcel showroom across the country from July 1 and will be continued until further notice, says a press release.

According to sources at Marcel, a discount of Tk. 8,000 is being given on 43-inch basic LED TV. Customers can now buy the TV at only Tk. 27,900. Another discount of Tk. 6,090 is applicable for its 43-inch Android TV and customers are getting it at Tk. 32,900. A discount of Tk. 5, 000 is being given on Marcel's 32-inch Basic LED and Android TVs which now cost Tk. 13,900 and Tk. 22,900 respectively.

Meanwhile, a discount of Tk. 5,000 is applied for Marcel's 40-inch basic LED TV. Customers are getting it at Tk. 25,900 while Tk. 4,000 discount is available for 40-inch Android TV and it costs only Tk. 28,900. The 24-inch LED TV has been priced at Tk. 11,900 under the Best TV Deal campaign. Currently, Marcel has a total of 25 models of basic LED and Android smart TVs ranging from 24 to 55 inches with prices range from Tk. 11,900 to Tk. 94,900.

Along with five-year after-sales service, Marcel provides five-year panel guarantee with six-month replacement facility on TVs. Customers are being provided fast and best after-sale service through 79 service points across the county.







