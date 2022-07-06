Video
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022
Business

Rana Masud gets global youth leadership award

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Rana Masud, Founder and CEO of Innovative Engineering and Development, has won the Global Youth Leadership Award. He has received the award in 'Young Entrepreneurship' category.  
Under the slogan "Connecting the Leader Leading the World" by the "Global Youth Parliament" and the "United Nations Peace Commission" at the Royal Thai Army Club in Bangkok the "Global Youth Leadership Award-2022" was held, recently.  
Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education of Thailand Dr. Kalaya Sophonpanich was present as the chief guest on the opening day of the event.
The special guest was the President of the United Nations Peacekeepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) H.E.Dr. Afinita Chaichna, Diwakar Aryal, president of the Global Youth Parliament. About 33 countries in the world have participated in the event, says a press release.
Only a handful of young leaders from around the world have been awarded in various categories in recognition of their outstanding contributions, following a series of screenings.
Rana Masud said, "This achievement has been made possible by the combined efforts of me and all my company. It will help me expand the scope of my work.  We want to establish a '3E (Efficient -Effective-Economical) concept' and a sustainable engineering solution in the world to build an 'environment-friendly sustainable developed world'."
Obtaining B.Sc. in civil engineering from RUET and M.Sc. in the performance-based design of "Tall Building" from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand, Rana Masud is providing green sustainable engineering and performance-based design solutions for High-rise buildings, Power Plant, LPG Plant, Jetty and Embankment designs in his home country as well as abroad, which will ensure seismic hazard safety of structure with Efficient -Effective-Economical solution.
He has played a significant role in the current government's policy of "Self-Reliant Bangladesh in Power and Energy Sector". He and his company (Innovate Engineering and development) have at various times engaged in engineering consultancy for various public and private power plants of approximately 1000 MW. He was the designer of the first commercially constructed 50 MW solar power plant in Bangladesh. He and his company have already gained experience in conducting full engineering consultancy for power plants in Africa.


