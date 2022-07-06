Video
Call to promote women-led enterprises at grassroots level

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Desk

Speakers at an event called for promoting women-led enterprises at the grassroots level in the country.
They viewed that women entrepreneurs in the country have long faced different problems in their businesses. They need support in the interest of economic empowerment of women, says a press release.
In order to empower them, the speakers suggested a number of measures such as providing technical training in fields like skill development and help find market outlets for them; eliminate gender discrimination in business field.
"Facilitate loan provision for women entrepreneurs through banks; enhance social position of women and stem social abuse and exploitation of women", they said  addressing the opening of 'Grand Eid Exhibition 2022' in Chattogram city.
Organized by Uddokta Chattogram, a community organization, the two-day exhibition concluded at the Dalia Hall of Peninsula Hotel recently.
Most of the participants were women entrepreneurs. It was organized to help the women entrepreneurs participate in it for free and facilitate the creation of their customers.    
Different dresses, ornaments, various room decorating materials and lifestyle goods were displayed at the exhibition.
Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury attended as the chief guest at the inaugural function. He appreciated the initiative, saying that it would help achieve the cherished goal.    
Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor, one of the key persons of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Foundation, inaugurated the event, which was chaired by Sonia Azad, Founder of Uddokta Chattogram.
Babor, also former deputy finance secretary of Jubo League, appreciated the initiative, saying that it would help contribute to the economic empowerment of women.
In her speech, Sonia Azad stressed on taking necessary steps for promoting female entrepreneurs for economic empowerment of women at the grassroots level.


