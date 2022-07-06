Video
latest
Home Business

US, China discuss severe economic challenges, supply chains

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, July 5: Top officials from the United States and China held a "candid" video call on Tuesday to discuss global economic challenges, especially regarding supply chains.
The exchange between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen came as President Joe Biden considers lifting some tariffs on imports from China to try and ease soaring inflation.
The world's two biggest economies are also grappling with Covid-snarled supply chains and rising global energy prices.
"The two sides agree that as the world economy is facing severe challenges, it is of great significance to strengthen macro-policy communication and coordination between China and the United States," China's official Xinhua news agency reported.
"And jointly maintaining the stability of the global industrial and supply chains is in the interests of both countries and the whole world." The Xinhua report said the video call took place at the request of the United States, and described the conversation as "constructive".    -AFP


