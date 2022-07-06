Video
Lafz handovers 25pc proceeds for poor kids’ education

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Desk

Lafz, the global number one halal certified brand, handovers 25% of the proceeds from 'Gift a Smile Campaign' for underprivileged kids education.  
During the month of Ramadan, Lafz ran a campaign called 'Gift a Smile' where it was said that 25% of the proceeds from the sales will be used to support the education of underprivileged children, says a press release.
Recently, Asroy Foundation, SACO (Social Association and Care Organization) and Navadyom Foundation were each given a contribution of 1,50,000 BDT by The Head of operations of Believe private ltd. Md Jahidul Islam.
 The event also saw the signing of an agreement with these foundations through which Lafz took on the responsibility of educating 500 children up to the eighth grade in the first phase.  Shahana Yasmin, Senior Vice President, Asroy Foundation said, "Lafz's initiative for the education of underprivileged children is truly commendable.  It was difficult for us to fulfill the responsibility of educating so many children.  Thanks to Lafz for being by our side."
 Lafz is the biggest global halal certified brand which is owned by Believe Pte Ltd. a Singapore based venture which has a vision to take responsibility of education for 1 million underprivileged children globally by 2025.  The realization of this dream started from Bangladesh; This initiative will soon spread to underprivileged children around the world.


