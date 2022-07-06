Indian traders keen to invest in BD jewellery industry



Bashundhara Group Managing Director and Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) President Sayem Sobhan Anvir (middle) inaugurates the B2B summit 'Sonar Bangla' jewellery summit in Goa, India on June 28.

Leading Indian businessmen have expressed their interest to invest in setting up jewellery manufacturing factories in Bangladesh on request from Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) president.

Addressing the opening session BAJUS President said Bangladesh has skilled goldsmiths while India has skilled designers.

"The collaboration between the two neighbours will help boost the industry. The subcontinent will lead the global jewellery industry with joint efforts. None will be able to hinder its growth," he said.

BAJUS in association with Indian company KNC Services Ltd organised the first-ever B2B summit styled 'Sonar Bangla' at five-star hotel in the Indian state of Goa.

Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant addressed the inaugural session virtually while Bashundhara Group Director Sabrina Sobhan was on stage.

BAJUS Vice-President and Chairman of its Standing Committee on Foreign Trade and Market Development Badal Chandra Roy, Sonar Bangla Expo convener Hasmukh Parekh and KNC Services Ltd founder Kranti Nagvekar spoke on the occasion.

After the inaugural ceremony, Sayem Sobhan Anvir held several bilateral meetings with top Indian businessmen in the jewellery sector.

During the meeting, Indian businessmen expressed their interest in investing in setting up jewellery factories in Bangladesh. They lauded Bangladeshi artisans and said Bangladesh has a reputation for handmade jewellery. Indian businessmen want to come forward with technical and technological support, they said.

Sayem Sobhan said India is far ahead of Bangladesh in the jewellery sector. "My request is that India, as our close friend and neighbour, will extend its hand of cooperation to Bangladesh. I invite Indian jewellery traders to set up manufacturing plants in Bangladesh." he said.

BAJUS president said Indian business should set up a factory jointly with the member organisation of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS)."Do not associate any jewellery trader who is not a BAJUS member, ,� do not run any manufacturing factory jointly with them," he said.

He further said Bangladesh businessmen will participate spontaneously in response to your call whenever you organise a fair like 'Sonar Bangla'. He said we were impressed by KNC's hospitality.

In a video message on the occasion, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appreciated BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir for coming to Goa and said "We are ready to provide technical assistance to jewellery traders in Bangladesh. Let India-Bangladesh trade relations be further improved," he said.

BAJUS Vice-President Badal Chandra Roy said 'our vision is manufacturing in Bangladesh and to achieve this goal, we want India on the side of Bangladesh, he said.

KNC Services Founder Kranti Nagvekar also spoke on the occasion. The opening of the expo, started with a colorful programme. At the closing ceremony jewellery traders from Bangladesh were honored with crests.

A total of 35 stalls displayed gold and diamond jewellery in the two-day fair. About 50 jewellery companies from Bangladesh participated in the fair as visitors.







