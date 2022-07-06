Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 5:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh keen to sign PTA with Indonesia

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Business Correspondent

Newly appointed Indonesian ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo calls on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Monday.

Newly appointed Indonesian ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo calls on Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Monday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen put emphasis on concluding the Bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement with Indonesia which is under negotiations.
 He stressed on further expanding and accelerating the scope of trade and investment tapping into the unexplored potentials by the business communities of the two countries.
The foreign minister made the remarks when newly appointed Indonesian ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo called on him at foreign ministry on Monday, a press release said here.
During the meeting, Dr Momen specifically emphasized on having a better balance of bilateral trade by allowing more Bangladeshi products, including RMG, pharmaceuticals, leather goods into the Indonesian market.
He suggested more frequent interactions among the business communities of the two countries.
Foreign Minister Dr. Momen urged Indonesia and the ASEAN for playing a more proactive role to facilitate an early repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people currently sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.
He reiterated that the problem was created by Myanmar and it has to be solved by Myanmar as well, and the only possible solution in this regard is the repatriation of the displaced people to their homeland, the Rakhine State of Myanmar.
Dr Momen also sought Indonesia's support in favour of Bangladesh's candidacy as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.
Echoing the views of the Foreign Minister, the Indonesian Ambassador also emphasized on further strengthening economic relations between the two countries through various means including exchange of trade delegations, participating in trade expo.
Dr. Momen recalled with gratitude the support of Indonesia for early recognition of independent Bangladesh in 1972.
He expressed happiness on the celebration of Golden Jubilee of Diplomatic ties with due festivity both in Bangladesh and Indonesia.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKINGE EVENTS
ONE Bank signs agreement with Yashoda Hospitals
IBBL holds Executive Development Programme
Coats BD makes significant headway in sustainability
BEPZA pays Tk 18cr arrear to the workers of a closed factory
Mastercard credit card bill now can be paid thru Nagad
BB bars import credit for luxury goods to rein in trade deficit
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit


Latest News
Govt launches migration compact taskforce
AL has no headache over BNP's movement: Quader
Savar teacher murder: accused Jitu's father gives confessional statement
Girl's father slapped for protesting sexual harassment
Hasan urges media to play responsible role
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
Water levels in 42 rivers rise, 65 fall
China lambasts NASA claim it may take over the moon
Two electrocuted in Satkhira
AL can’t earn people’s trust even with 1000 Padma bridges: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Experts fear surge in C-19 cases by mid-July
Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’
US Independence Day parade shooting kills 6
Australia floods worsen, thousands more ordered to evacuate
Saudi welcomes 1million for biggest hajj pilgrimage
Circular ring road: Key solution to traffic congestion of Dhaka city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft