Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 5:56 AM
Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks Wednesday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
 DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 25.25 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 6,372.
Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, which consists of the blue-chip companies, rose 17.96 points to close at 2,301 and the DSES Index, which represents Shariah-based listed firms, gained 4.08 points to finish at 1,389.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, also jumped to Tk 9.61 billion, which was 45 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Tk 6.62 billion.
Gainers and losers were almost the same as out of 382 issues traded, 160 closed higher and 159 ended lower while 63 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco was the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 950 million changing hands, followed by Robi Axiata (Tk 563 million), Titas Gas (Tk 447 million), Fu-Wang Food (Tk 292 million) and Grameenphone (Tk 288 million).
The state-run Eastern Cables was the top gainer, posting a 9.96 per cent rise while Al-Arafah Islami Bank was the day's worst loser, losing 1.98 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed marginally higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining nearly 77 points to settle at 18,770 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -rising around 46 points to close at 11,250.
Of the issues traded, 133 advanced, 126 declined and 42 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 14.52 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 404 million.


