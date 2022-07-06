57pc of 2nd CMSME stimulus package disbursed in 11 months

Banks have implemented 57.25 per cent of the Tk 20,000 crore second phase of the stimulus package meant for the cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (CMSME) in 11 months of the launch of the package.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, banks disbursed Tk 11,423.54 crore in the July-May period of the just concluded financial year 2021-2022.

After the Covid-19 outbreak in the country in 2020, the central bank had announced the first phase of the stimulus package for the CMSMEs worth Tk 20,000 crore.

At the end of FY 2020-21, the central bank launched the second phase of the package of the same amount as the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak remained.

Though the packages meant for the large industries and exporters were implemented fully, banks could not implement the first phase of Tk 20,000 crore stimulus package for the CMSMEs in FY21.

In the first phase, the implementation of the package was 76.93 per cent with the disbursement of Tk 15,386.72 crore.

So far, 64,277 CMSMEs, including 59,025 male entrepreneurs and 5,252 female entrepreneurs, received loans under the second scheme.

Bankers said that the implementation of the CMSME package was slow compared with the execution of other packages meant for the large industries and exporters as the number of beneficiaries of the CMSME package was significantly high.

Processing of a large number of applications of CMSMEs requires more time against the processing of applications for other large packages meant for large industries and exporters, they said.

At present, 46 banks and seven non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) are involved with the implementation of the package. Under the stimulus package, banks and NBFIs will disburse loans at the highest 9 per cent interest.

Of the 9 per cent interest, the government will bear 5 percentage points as subsidy and the remaining 4 percentage points are supposed to be borne by borrowers.

















