Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 5:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

57pc of 2nd CMSME stimulus package disbursed in 11 months

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Business Correspondent

Banks have implemented 57.25 per cent of the Tk 20,000 crore second phase of the stimulus package meant for the cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (CMSME) in 11 months of the launch of the package.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, banks disbursed Tk 11,423.54 crore in the July-May period of the just concluded financial year 2021-2022.
After the Covid-19 outbreak in the country in 2020, the central bank had announced the first phase of the stimulus package for the CMSMEs worth Tk 20,000 crore.
At the end of FY 2020-21, the central bank launched the second phase of the package of the same amount as the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak remained.
Though the packages meant for the large industries and exporters were implemented fully, banks could not implement the first phase of Tk 20,000 crore stimulus package for the CMSMEs in FY21.
In the first phase, the implementation of the package was 76.93 per cent with the disbursement of Tk 15,386.72 crore.
So far, 64,277 CMSMEs, including 59,025 male entrepreneurs and 5,252 female entrepreneurs, received loans under the second scheme.
Bankers said that the implementation of the CMSME package was slow compared with the execution of other packages meant for the large industries and exporters as the number of beneficiaries of the CMSME package was significantly high.
Processing of a large number of applications of CMSMEs requires more time against the processing of applications for other large packages meant for large industries and exporters, they said.
At present, 46 banks and seven non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) are involved with the implementation of the package. Under the stimulus package, banks and NBFIs will disburse loans at the highest 9 per cent interest.
Of the 9 per cent interest, the government will bear 5 percentage points as subsidy and the remaining 4 percentage points are supposed to be borne by borrowers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKINGE EVENTS
ONE Bank signs agreement with Yashoda Hospitals
IBBL holds Executive Development Programme
Coats BD makes significant headway in sustainability
BEPZA pays Tk 18cr arrear to the workers of a closed factory
Mastercard credit card bill now can be paid thru Nagad
BB bars import credit for luxury goods to rein in trade deficit
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit


Latest News
Govt launches migration compact taskforce
AL has no headache over BNP's movement: Quader
Savar teacher murder: accused Jitu's father gives confessional statement
Girl's father slapped for protesting sexual harassment
Hasan urges media to play responsible role
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
Water levels in 42 rivers rise, 65 fall
China lambasts NASA claim it may take over the moon
Two electrocuted in Satkhira
AL can’t earn people’s trust even with 1000 Padma bridges: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Experts fear surge in C-19 cases by mid-July
Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’
US Independence Day parade shooting kills 6
Australia floods worsen, thousands more ordered to evacuate
Saudi welcomes 1million for biggest hajj pilgrimage
Circular ring road: Key solution to traffic congestion of Dhaka city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft