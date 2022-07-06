Workshop on journalists’ negotiation knowledge

A workshop on enhancing negotiation knowledge of the media personnel was held at North South University in Dhaka on Saturday (July 2, 2022).

It was jointly organized by the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) of North South University and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bangladesh.

The aim of this workshop was to enhance the negotiation knowledge of the media personnel for their contribution in the smooth transition of Bangladesh from LDC graduation.

It was the 6th cohort of this Negotiation training series.

The trainers of this workshop were Ambassador Shahidul Haque, Professorial Fellow, SIPG & Dr. Mostafa Abid Khan, Senior fellow, SIPG, NSU.

The participants of this training were journalists and media personnel from the electronic and print media.

They represented the following media outlets; namely, Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Bangla Tribune, The Daily Observer, Manab Zamin, Channel i, Channel 24, banglanews24.com, The Daily Ajker Patrika, Amader Shomoy, The Daily Industry, The Daily Shomoyer Alo, The Daily Jobabdihi, Bangladesh Post.



