Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 July, 2022, 5:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Mother, son suffer burn injuries in city fire

Published : Wednesday, 6 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

A 46-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son suffered burn injuries in a fire that originated apparently from a gas leak in a house at Mohammadpur in the city on Tuesday.
The victims were identified as Ambia Khatun and Md Kajol.
Of them, Ambia is now undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Uniit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute with 50 per cent burn injuries while Kajal was given first aid, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost.
Police said the fire broke out in their tin-shed house at Nabinagar Housing Society around 6 am when Ambia tried to light up the oven, leaving her injured.
Kajal sustained burn wounds when he tried to save his mother.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Participants and guests at a workshop jointly organized by South Asian Institute
Workshop on journalists’ negotiation knowledge
Mother, son suffer burn injuries in city fire
KCC fixes 142 places for slaughtering sacrificial animals
NEWS
Nalka Bridge in Siranganj opens to traffic ahead of Eid
Joint Diploma between PU, UTS launched
NEWS


Latest News
Govt launches migration compact taskforce
AL has no headache over BNP's movement: Quader
Savar teacher murder: accused Jitu's father gives confessional statement
Girl's father slapped for protesting sexual harassment
Hasan urges media to play responsible role
BB re-fixes MFS transaction limit
Water levels in 42 rivers rise, 65 fall
China lambasts NASA claim it may take over the moon
Two electrocuted in Satkhira
AL can’t earn people’s trust even with 1000 Padma bridges: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Experts fear surge in C-19 cases by mid-July
Exclusive interview of Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel transmuting Chittagong into ‘One City Two Town’
US Independence Day parade shooting kills 6
Australia floods worsen, thousands more ordered to evacuate
Saudi welcomes 1million for biggest hajj pilgrimage
Circular ring road: Key solution to traffic congestion of Dhaka city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
Bangladesh-born Indian filmmaker Tarun Majumdar dies
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft