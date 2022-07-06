Mother, son suffer burn injuries in city fire

A 46-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son suffered burn injuries in a fire that originated apparently from a gas leak in a house at Mohammadpur in the city on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Ambia Khatun and Md Kajol.

Of them, Ambia is now undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Uniit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute with 50 per cent burn injuries while Kajal was given first aid, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost.

Police said the fire broke out in their tin-shed house at Nabinagar Housing Society around 6 am when Ambia tried to light up the oven, leaving her injured.

Kajal sustained burn wounds when he tried to save his mother. -UNB





