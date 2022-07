Eid special service of BRTC starts

On the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has arranged 'Eid Special Service' from Monday (July 4) to ensure easy and comfortable journey of homebound people like last year.

Meanwhile, advance ticket sales from BRTC's respective depots started from July 1 and Eid service buses will run till July 12.

Arrangements have been made to sell advance tickets for the following routes (from Dhaka) from Motijheel, Joarsahara, Kalyanpur, Gabtali, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Jatrabari, Gazipur and Narayanganj bus depots

(Chashara) in Dhaka.

A press release signed by Sheikh Walid Fayez, a public relations officer of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, confirmed this matter on Monday.

The press release said that Khulna, Daudkandi, Dinajpur, Rangpur and Netrokona routes would be under the control of Motijheel bus depot, Rangpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Ranishonkoil and Netrokona routes under Kalyanpur bus depot, Aricha, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Aricha & Paturia, Jessore routes under Gabtoli depot, Dhaka-Paysarhat, Bishoroad-Panchdona, Rangpur, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Tangail, Mymensingh and Bogura routes under Jowarsahara bus depot, Barisal, Rangpur, Kushtia, Bogura, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Mymensingh and Naogaon routes under Mirpur bus depot, Dhaka-Shariatpur, Faridpur, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogura and Naogaon routes under Mohammadpur bus depot, Bishwaroad, Netrokona, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Kurigram routes under Gazipur bus depot, Dhaka-Rangpur, Shariatpur routes under Jatrabari bus depot, Dhaka-Gosairhat, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Naogaon, Bogura, Gaibandha and Pabna routes under Narayanganj bus depot, Dhaka-Rangpur routes under Cumilla bus depot and Rangpur, Madaripur and Charmuguria routes under the supervision of Narsingdi bus depot.

BRTC have urged the passengers to avail the 'Eid Special Service.'

In order to facilitate the movement of passengers, 60 buses will be on standby at the following depots / terminals to provide emergency services to various depots/terminals in Dhaka from July 4-Sayedabad Bus Terminal, Mirpur bus depot no-12, in front of Kalyanpur bus depot terminal, Joarsahara bus depot, Mohammadpur bus depot, Gazipur Chawrasta, Hemayetpur bus stand and Chandra bus stand.

A few numbers have been given for communication if necessary-Manager (operation) respectively Motijheel bus depot phone: 01711-391514; Kalyanpur bus depot phone: 01711-435213; Gabtali bus depot: 01784-520900; Joarsahara bus depot: 01711-708089; Mirpur bus depot: 01717-763820; Mohammadpur bus depot: 01712-382144; Gazipur bus depot: 01758-880011; Jatrabari bus depot: 01913-741234; Narayanganj bus depot: 01715-652683; Cumilla bus depot: 01716684144; Narsingdi bus depot: 01553-34967