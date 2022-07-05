Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Load-shedding increases due to gas shortage in power plants

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253

The countrywide load-shedding of electricity has been rising because of a huge gas shortage that has led to a significant fall in power generation.
Bangladesh Power Development Board's
official data shows that the country had to resort to 1,500 MW of load-shedding on Sunday while there was a forecast of a power-cut of 1,273 MW.
"But obviously, the authorities have to go for a load shedding of more than the projected amount", said a top official of the BPDB, who preferred anonymity.
The official data shows the country's highest power generation was recorded 12,115 MW at the evening on Sunday against a demand for 13,615 MW meaning a 1,500 MW gap between the peak demand and supply in power generation.
"This gap is being covered up by load shedding", said the BPDB official.
Normally, the power generation varies between 1300-1400 MW and the highest generation was recorded 14,782 MW on April 16 this year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eid special service of BRTC starts
Load-shedding increases due to gas shortage in power plants
ACC starts probing allegations against top 10 BAPEX officials
Fakhrul recovers from Covid-19
Karnaphuli River capital dredging to end by this month
Govt restricts purchase
Cheerful PM's photo with Joy, Putul on Padma Bridge takes netizens by storm
Spice gets pricy ahead of Eid despite buffer stock


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft