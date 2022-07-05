Load-shedding increases due to gas shortage in power plants

The countrywide load-shedding of electricity has been rising because of a huge gas shortage that has led to a significant fall in power generation.

Bangladesh Power Development Board's

official data shows that the country had to resort to 1,500 MW of load-shedding on Sunday while there was a forecast of a power-cut of 1,273 MW.

"But obviously, the authorities have to go for a load shedding of more than the projected amount", said a top official of the BPDB, who preferred anonymity.

The official data shows the country's highest power generation was recorded 12,115 MW at the evening on Sunday against a demand for 13,615 MW meaning a 1,500 MW gap between the peak demand and supply in power generation.

"This gap is being covered up by load shedding", said the BPDB official.

Normally, the power generation varies between 1300-1400 MW and the highest generation was recorded 14,782 MW on April 16 this year.












