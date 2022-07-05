Fakhrul recovers from Covid-19

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has tested negative for Covid-19, eight days after contracting the virus.

"The BNP secretary general underwent the Covid test on Saturday and his report has now come out negative," said party vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

He also said though Fakhrul recovered from the Covid infection, he is still feeling weak physically.

The BNP leader will start participating in the party's programmes on Tuesday, said Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell.

He said Fakhrul will join a programme of the party's relief committee as the chief guest at its chairperson's office at 12noon on Tuesday.

On June 25, the BNP leader tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time and received treatment in isolation at his Uttra home under the supervision of medicine specialist Dr Raihan Rabbani.

Earlier on January 11 last, Fakhrul and his wife Rahat Ara Begum were infected with coronavirus. -UNB











