Karnaphuli River capital dredging to end by this month

CHATTOGRAM, July 4: The capital dredging of the Karnaphuli river is likely to be completed at the end of July after a long two and a half years of extensive dredging. The contractor will remain engaged for its maintenance for three more years.

Commander Arifur Rahman, Chief Hydrographer of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and the Project Director told the Daily Observer a total of 46 lakh cubic metres of mud had so far been dredged out. Rest 5 lakh cubic metres of mud could be dredged out within the next 15 days, Arifur Rahman said.

He said, "At the end of the current month, the total dredging will be completed."

The dredging of the Karnaphuli began in December 2019. A company E-Engineering Ltd had been appointed for the project under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy at a cost of Tk 242 crore in May 2018. Under the project, the 2.5-km long navigational channel from Sadarghat to Shah Amanat Bridge had been dredged out.

Earlier, the CPA has taken a project to dredge nearly 42 lakh cubic metres mud from the Karnaphuli at a cost of Tk 242 crore. During the ongoing project the authority had detected that it is not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli River navigable. For this reason, the authority has decided to dredge more than 51 lakh cubic metres of waste from the river.

Then the BUET expert survey team proposed to dredge additional quantity of 9 lakh cubic metres of mud from the riverbed of Karnaphuli. It increased the cost of the works by Tk 53.53 crore and the total cost now stands at Tk 295 crore.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair recently approved the cost escalation proposal of Tk 53.53 crore for the project of Karnaphuli River dredging from Sadarghat to Bakalia Char to increase navigability through dredging.

Earlier, the time for completion of the capital dredging works of the river Karnaphuli had been extended for one year more till July 2022.

The river Karnaphuli had silted up from 4 metres to 7 metres. The 11 metre deep Karnaphuli has recently turned into a 4 metre deep river.

The CPA had decided to dredge about 4 metres deep of the river. But the CPA sources said, in several places more than 7 metre deep siltation had been found.

So, to complete the dredging of the river properly, seven metres deep of the river should be dredged out.

The contractor and the experts opined that the river-bed of the Karnaphuli has been filled up with disused ploythene, fishing nets, tyres and tubes, animal skins, leather and other wastes.











