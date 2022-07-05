Video
Govt restricts purchase

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 299
Staff Correspondent

The government is strictly following the policy of austerity. In order to increase the foreign exchange reserves, it has already announced to stop giving honorarium to all types of development projects, including banning foreign travel of officials. This time, the Ministry of Finance has announced to stop buying
all types of motor vehicles, vessels and aircraft for government work.
The decision was announced in a circular issued by the Finance Department's Budget Section-1 on Sunday.
The circular, signed by Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy Secretary of the department, said the government has decided to stop buying all types of vehicles, aircraft in the current global economic situation.
Mentioning the reasons for the decision, the circular said that in the current global economic situation, the government has decided to allocate funds to the management and development budget of all government, semi-government, autonomous, state-owned, statutory, state-owned companies and financial institutions in fiscal year 2022-23.
However, considering only emergency and essential areas, the government has said that a maximum of 50 per cent of the money allocated for entertainment, travel expenses, computers and accessories, electrical equipment and furniture can be spent.
In the case of in-country training, a maximum of 50 per cent of the money allocated to the training sector (excluding training institutes) can be spent, the circular said.
The circular further warns ministries, departments, agencies and other institutions that unused funds cannot be spent in other sectors.


