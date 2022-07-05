Video
Cheerful PM's photo with Joy, Putul on Padma Bridge takes netizens by storm

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul taking a selfie on Padma Bridge on her way to go to Tungipara on Monday. PHOTO: PMO

A photo with smiling faces of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Putul taken on the Padma Bridge went viral on social media on Monday.
"Bangabandhu family on the Padma Bridge," Mamun Al Mahtab mentioned while sharing the photo from his verified Facebook account. PM's daughter Putul took the selfie.
"What better picture
than this! Sajeeb Wazed Joy with his mother Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and sister Saima Wazed Putul on the dream Padma Bridge," wrote a Facebook user.
Silvia Parven Lenny while sharing the photo from her Facebook account wrote, "What a beautiful photo?"
Sharing the photo, Adnan Sharif wrote, "Right now, the most loveable picture of Bangladesh."
"The image of a happy and prosperous Bangladesh. May the future of Bangladesh be filled with the illusion of this happiness," one of the Facebook users wrote while sharing the photo.
Joy, also Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser, shared the photo from his verified Facebook account writing "Padma Bridge."
Defeating all conspiracies, the Padma Bridge has become a reality today, which is a symbol of Bangladesh's ability, writes ALBD web team coordinator Tonmoy Ahmed.
He mentioned that this Padma Bridge is a blessing for the people of the whole country. "This beautiful picture was taken by Saima Wazed Putul in the form of a selfie."
He, earlier, said Padma Bridge is a symbol of pride and dignity of Bangladesh. "Padma Bridge is not just an engineering masterpiece but a symbol of pride and dignity of Bangladesh as well. All the people of this country equally share this glory," he said recently.
Bangladesh witnessed a historic moment on June 25 with the inauguration of Padma Bridge demonstrating to the world what this country can do on its own, proving the skeptics wrong amid the World Bank's scrapping of committed loans.
PM Hasina, who took up the challenge to go ahead with self-financing the bridge of national pride, formally opened the bridge, a milestone on the connectivity front, nationally and regionally.    -UNB


