Spice gets pricy ahead of Eid despite buffer stock

Many syndicates are active to increase the price of spices in the last one month ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. 20 to 25 days ago the price of almost all types of spices has gone up from a minimum of Tk 50 to Tk 300 per kilogram.

On Monday, the capital's Karwan Bazar, Magbazar and Nakhalpara areas were visited, the price of spices suddenly increased.

Buyers complain that the prices of almost all types of spices have gone up without any reason. In fact, the market is now at the hands of the syndicate trader. They are raising the prices of goods all the time. Helpless buyers have to accept it.

Atiqul Haque, General Secretary of Bangladesh Paikari Gorom Mosla Babosayi Samity, an organisation of spice traders, told the Daily Observer that unscrupulous retailers are taking advantage of the rising demand for spices.

There is no shortage of spices in the market, as wholesalers have sufficient stock of the items, he added.

He urged the government to initiate strict monitoring in retail and wholesale markets to rein in the price surge.

According to the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the daily market price of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and other spices has gone up by 5 to 19 per cent per kg.

According to TCB's daily market price, the price of domestic garlic has gone up by 10 per cent, cumin by 6 per cent and cardamom by 5 per cent in the last one month. And the price of cinnamon has increased by 12.5 per cent in one year.

Masud Alam of Mahmuda General Store in Kawran Bazar kitchen market said the price of spices has gone up at the wholesale level. The price of some spices has gone up a month ago, some of them have gone up again 18 to 20 days ago.

He said that retailers do not have the opportunity to charge too much. Because the market is supervised by the consumer department, there is no opportunity to charge more from the buyer at the retail level.

Enayet Ullah, President of the Bangladesh Wholesale Hot (Gorom) Spices Traders Association, said the price of any spice has not increased this year as compared to last year, rather reduced. Wholesalers have a large stock of products. The price of spices has not increased in the wholesale market. They do not know the reason for the increase in prices in the retail market.

Abdul Ali, who came to Bangla Motor at Kawran Bazar kitchen market, said soybean oil prices have almost doubled over the past few months. Now the spice is in the same row.

Vendors are charging Tk 50 to Tk 300 more per kg of all kinds of spices including cardamom, cinnamon and cloves.

Similarly garlic was selling at Tk 120 to 160 per kg against Tk 100 to 120 per kg and ginger was selling at Tk100 to 160 per kg against Tk 80 to 120 a week ago.

Besides, local turmeric was selling at Tk 230 to 260 per kg, cumin at Tk 450 per kg, chilli (dried) at Tk 380 to Tk 400. According to the traders, cardamom price hiked most by Tk 220 to Tk 300 per kg compared to last month.

Imported cardamom (big) from India's Kerala and Tamil Nadu is now selling at Tk 2000 to Tk 1800 per kg as against Tk 1600 to Tk 1700 a month before while Guatemala cardamom (small) is selling at Tk 1300 to Tk 1400 per kg.

Turning to the market, it can be seen that before Eid, cumin was sold at Tk 360 to Tk 380 per kg. Now it is being sold at Tk 395 to Tk 405. The price of cumin from Iran has gone up and is being sold at Tk 400 per kg.

Earlier it was sold at Tk 360. Indian cumin is being sold at Tk 400 per kg in Khatunganj. Before Eid, it was sold at Tk 365 to Tk 360. The price of dried chilli has gone up by more than Tk 50 per kg. Coriander has increased from Tk 10 to Tk 12 per kg and is now being sold at Tk 115 per kg.

Before Eid, Indian turmeric is sold at Tk 112. And now it is being sold for Tk 118 to Tk 120. Local turmeric was sold at Tk 92 to Tk 93. Now it is being sold at Tk 100 to Tk 102. Before Eid, local dried chillies are sold at Tk 140 to Tk 145 per kg. And now it is being sold for Tk 190 to Tk 200 rupees.

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice-president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said traders had increased the prices of several spice items without any reason. Basically, he has increased the price to make extra profit.

He said there was competition among traders over who could cut people's pockets. Dried pepper is a local product. It does not have to be imported. But the traders have also increased the price of it.














