Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP main bar to establishment of democracy: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the country's democracy has not vanished that it should be restored rather BNP, the guarantor of autocracy, is the main obstacle to establishing democratic values, culture and principles in the country.
He said, "Since its inception, all the activities of the BNP have turned in a trend contrary to democratic
values. Not only destroying democracy, BNP was established by distorting the spirit of the great Liberation War. The BNP is the guarantor of dictatorship."
Obaidul Quader said this in a statement given to the media on Monday. The statement was issued condemning and protesting the false, baseless and fabricated statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
In response to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement, AL General Secretary said, "Fakhrul Islam's demand to bring back democracy frightens the people of the country. Because, the wounds inflicted on the people by them in the name of the movement to restore democracy are still fresh in the minds of the people."
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Mirza Fakhrul is committing the crime of violating the constitution by calling the present government, which is constitutionally valid and elected by popular vote, illegal. Awami League, manifested in the spirit of the great Liberation War, is determined to strengthen the democratic values in the country."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eid special service of BRTC starts
Load-shedding increases due to gas shortage in power plants
ACC starts probing allegations against top 10 BAPEX officials
Fakhrul recovers from Covid-19
Karnaphuli River capital dredging to end by this month
Govt restricts purchase
Cheerful PM's photo with Joy, Putul on Padma Bridge takes netizens by storm
Spice gets pricy ahead of Eid despite buffer stock


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft