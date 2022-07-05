BNP main bar to establishment of democracy: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the country's democracy has not vanished that it should be restored rather BNP, the guarantor of autocracy, is the main obstacle to establishing democratic values, culture and principles in the country.

He said, "Since its inception, all the activities of the BNP have turned in a trend contrary to democratic

values. Not only destroying democracy, BNP was established by distorting the spirit of the great Liberation War. The BNP is the guarantor of dictatorship."

Obaidul Quader said this in a statement given to the media on Monday. The statement was issued condemning and protesting the false, baseless and fabricated statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In response to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement, AL General Secretary said, "Fakhrul Islam's demand to bring back democracy frightens the people of the country. Because, the wounds inflicted on the people by them in the name of the movement to restore democracy are still fresh in the minds of the people."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "Mirza Fakhrul is committing the crime of violating the constitution by calling the present government, which is constitutionally valid and elected by popular vote, illegal. Awami League, manifested in the spirit of the great Liberation War, is determined to strengthen the democratic values in the country."









