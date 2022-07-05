Cattle markets compound sufferings of city commuters



Traders are bringing cattle to the capital in a boat on the Buriganga to sell the sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. The photo was taken from Postogola area on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Meanwhile, traffic congestion and suffering of the city dwellers are increasing each passing day.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will forfeit the security money of the makeshift cattle market lease holders if they violate the city corporations' directives.

Sacrificial animal selling started at 10 cattle markets in DNCC and 11 in DSCC area.

Haat gates and hasil booths have been set up outside of the designated area of the DNCC Mohammadpur Basila, Polytechnic Institute playground, Mirpur Season 6 and DSCC Dholaikhal, Kamalapur, Rahmatganj Club, Shampur, Postagola, Shahjahanpur Makeshift Cattle markets.

Abul Mansur, a shop owner of Dholaikhal area told the Daily Observer, "Although the government leased cattle market in the adjacent area of Dholaikhal, the lessees have set up hasil collecting booths also keep sacrificial animals on the road which created huge traffic in the narrow roads of the whole area."

The two city corporations' authority said, "Security money of all the lease holders will be forfeited if they keep sacrificial animal outside the designated lease area also for damaging roads."

DSCC Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin told the Daily Observer, "We give maps of the location of the makeshift cattle markets while leasing the market along with the directives. We have marked irregularities while visiting the haat areas."

"Last year, the security money of all the haat lease holders of the DSCC were forfeited," said Russell Sabrin and added, "This year if anyone disobeys our instructions, their security money will be confiscated and other disciplinary measures will be taken against them."

The City Corporation pledges 5 per cent of the lease value as security money. As such, a deposit of around Tk 12 crore has been placed in 11 markets of DSCC this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given 16 instructions for running a cattle market. Among the instruction health rules should be disseminated on digital screen in every makeshift cattle market of the city corporation as per the instructions of the Department of Health. Entrance and exit gates must be specified. Waste should be cleaned quickly with adequate water and bleaching powder. Water logging cannot be created anywhere.

Sacrificial animal should be kept in such a way that the buyers can buy the animals at a distance of at least three feet. To avoid crowds, the number of hasil collection counters should be increased and the market cannot be operated outside the designated area of the authority.











