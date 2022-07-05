Ekota Express leaves sans 105 passengers

Being unable to connect, the Panchagarh-bound intercity Ekota Express train left behind 105 home bound passengers at Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station. The train left Kamalapur station without a coach around 11:30am on Monday.

As a result, passengers of the coach who were unable to go fell into extreme

sufferings.

Earlier at around 10:00am, it was heard that the station

authority announced, "It was not possible to add 'Ta' coach of the intercity Ekota Express train."

Passengers who had purchased tickets for the 'Ta' coach of the train were kindly requested to return the tickets at the counter number 5 and collect the money.

Kamalapur railway station manager Mohammad Masud Sarwar was called to talk about the matter but his phone was found switched off.

However, the journalists present at the Kamalapur railway station asked him how will these passengers go now? In response, Mohammad Masud Sarwar said, life is more important than traveling.

Refunding is not the solution. At the moment, there should be a replacement coach, Masud Sarwar said, "If there was a coach, we would have given. We have tried our best."

Kamalapur railway station officials said that there was already a fault in the 'Ta' coach of Ekota Express. So it is canceled and placed at the end of the main train. As a result, many passengers got up without knowing the cancellation of the coach.

However, the passengers were informed the cancellation of the coach around 9:00am. As a result, those who could know it earlier they climbed into another carriage.

The Ekota Express train runs from the capital Kamalapur station to Panchagarh's Bir Muktijoddha Sirajul Islam Railway Station (Panchagarh Railway Station).









