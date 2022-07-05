Experts fear surge in C-19 cases by mid-July

Experts fear that the infection rate of Covid-19 in the fourth wave may rise in the next 15 days due to thronging of people in the upcoming cattle markets and Eid journey. The situation is expected to deteriorate further due to the reluctance of people not to follow hygiene rules and for their tendency not to wear face masks.

Besides, after four months the country recorded the highest death due to Covid-19 as 12 patients died in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 29,174. During the time 2,285 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,980,974. The country logged positivity rate of 16.51 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The country reported the last highest Covid-19 deaths of 13 patients on March 5 this year.

In last 15 days, a total of 39 patients died where only yesterday 12 patients died due to the virus.

However, at the beginning of the fourth wave of coronavirus, the government again announced six point directives and 'no mask no service' policy, but people are yet to pay heed to the warning. A very few people were seen wearing face masks in public. Public health experts said just giving instructions will not change the situation. The administration must be on the ground to implement the policy.

It has been confirmed that the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country has already spread as the detection rate has been more than 5 per cent for 14 consecutive days against the test every day since June 16.

Experts fear that the infection rate will peak in mid-July. Then there will be a week of stagnation and after that the rate of infection will come down.

After every Covid-19 wave, the government had started administrative drives to sensitise public to wear face masks and maintain health rules. However, this time the mobile court has not been conducted yet.

Despite the increase in infections, the type of

coronavirus that is spreading now is less virulent than the previous strains, the hospitals are not crowded like the previous times, there is no lack of oxygen yet and the demand for ICU is not as high this time.

The death toll in the third wave of coronavirus was comparatively lower than in the first and second waves. While the third wave was under control and the fourth wave saw the death toll rose slightly, but so far no worrying situation has arisen.

The government on last Tuesday, the day before the fourth wave was confirmed, a gazette notified everyone to wear mask at religious places, shopping malls, markets, hotels and restaurants and if the mask is not worn, legal action will be taken against malefactors.

However, none was booked for breaching the hygiene rules anywhere in the capital yet. No one was found on the ground to implement the instructions.

Complications are less among the fourth wave patients. As a result, many are receiving treatment at home. The pressure in the hospital is less, the patient's daily death rate is also much lower than in the first three waves.

However, if such reluctance of the people continues, health experts fear that the situation will deteriorate very soon.

At present, many people are not interested to test for coronavirus even if they have fever, cold and cough. As a result, in most cases the patient remains unrecognized.

Although during the first to third waves of the coronavius lockdown had been imposed at various times, but this time the government is not following that path considering the health of the economy.

Top government officials said that the economy has been hit hard during two previous tough restrictions. At that time the mortality rate and complications among the victims were high. That is why the economy has to accept that loss. But this time the situation is different. Although the number of patients is increasing, the type of virus that is spreading is not creating complications among the patients like before. The death rate is also low.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, 'Coronavirus cases were much lower 15 days ago, the number of patients was below one hundred. Now it has increased a lot. We want to pull down the rate. It just isn't possible for us. People have to come forward and follow the hygiene rules. This is how reduction is possible. Wearing a face mask is the biggest tool to protect oneself from infection."

"At the field level, we have given instructions to ensure that masks are worn. The Cabinet has also notified the public in this regard. There we motivated people to wear masks, not by the threat of punishment or penalty. We will call on them to abide by the instruction, because we do this for their interest. Even then, if the government sees that there are deviations, then the government will not hesitate to take action. Because, we have to keep our country coronavirus-free, we have to keep everything in the right way," he added.

Mushtaq Hossain, an adviser and former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "The two sub-variants of Omicron identified in the fourth wave of the coronavirus are capable of transmitting more quickly. At the same time, I think this infection rate will go down by July."

Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "Everyone has to wear a face mask to protect coronavirus. Social distance must be ensured. The government has already issued a directive, but its implementation has not materialized. The government must be proactive in implementing the 'No Mask, No Service' directive. At the same time, people need to be aware."











