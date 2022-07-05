Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

NCC Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid along with other Senior Management Team (SMT) celebrating achieving a major milestone of crossing Tk 20,000 crore in Loans and Advances by cutting a cake at a ceremony held at NCC Bank's head office on Sunday.

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain along with Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and other senior officials inaugurating its new premises of Foreign Exchange Branch at Kabir Court, 69 Dilkusha Road (1st Floor), Motijheel, Dhaka on Sunday.

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam receiving a certificate of the Sustainability Rating from Fazle Kabir, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, in the sustainability rating recognition ceremony held at the central bank's head office recently. A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan and Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governors, Nurun Nahar, Executive Director, Khondkar Morshed Millat, Director were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL donates trolley to Bangladesh Railway
BANKING EVENTS
Citizens Bank opens doors to customers
IFC, BRAC Bank to launch maiden housing bond
Rupsha Rail Bridge completed under India’s LOC
Digital Haat launched for sacrificial cattle
BD Agri Minister opens mango fest in Dutch city
Banks’ half yearly profit rises amid economic recovery


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft