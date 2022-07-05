

Citizens Bank opens doors to customers

Towfika Aftab, chair of Citizens Bank, inaugurated the commercial operation of the bank at its principal branch in Dhaka's Motijheel Sunday.

Citizens Bank board of director members Masuduzzaman, Mohammed Iqbal, Mukhleshur Rahman, SK Md Iftekharul Islam, Shafiqul Hoq and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Masoom were also present.

Citizens Bank emerged as the 61st commercial schedule bank of Bangladesh.

The bank will provide mobile apps-based, internet and online or web-based banking services to become one of the most preferred financial service providers, according to a media statement. -UNB





