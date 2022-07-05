Video
Rupsha Rail Bridge completed under India’s LOC

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The Rupsha Rail Bridge as part of the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project has been completed under the Indian Line of Credit (LOC) extended to the Bangladesh government.
 On June 25, Indian EPC Contractor L&T completed the construction of 5.13-km broad-gauge single-track railway bridge that connected Khulna with the Mongla port city via a rail line, a press release issued by Indian High Commission on Sunday.
The bridge has been constructed over the Rupsha tidal river that was a challenging engineering feat as it required specialized base grouting technology for piling work, the release said.
A total of 856 pile foundations were constructed on viaduct sections and 72 pile foundations were constructed for the steel bridge section with an average pile length of 72-meter, it added. The bridge has also additional features such as navigation fenders piles upstream and downstream of the pier, for ensuring navigation safety in the river.
The navigational clearance for the main bridge is more than 18-meter from Standard High-Water Level (SHWL).
The construction materials for the steel bridge superstructure were imported from India using road, sea and inland rivers.
The Rupsha railway bridge and the Khulna-Mongla port rail line will greatly facilitate transportation of goods and the enhanced connectivity and accessibility to the Mongla Port, said the high commission.
Besides, the bridge will improve market access for local businesses including for agricultural produce by the farmers in the region.    -BSS


