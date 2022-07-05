Digital Haat launched for sacrificial cattle

The government has launched "Digital Haat", a digital marketplace for consumers to buy sacrificial animals for the third consecutive year.

This year, the Ministry of Commerce, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association (BDFA), a2i, Ekshop and e-Cab are conducting a joint platform to operate the online market.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim was chief guest at the event while State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak presided over it conducted virtually on Sunday.

Inaugurating the platform, Fisheries and Livestock Minister said, "If you don't like your animals after purchasing from digital haat, you can return the animals. No one has to become a victim of fraud."

He also said those who used to laugh at the digital system are now taking advantage of Digital Bangladesh.

Digital Haat will also provide smart cards and other apps services for financial transactions.

The development of digital infrastructure has made it possible to improve the quality of today's Digital Bangladesh and other digital services, said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the inauguration programme.

Currently the digital network has expanded at union level. Four digital technologies have been developed to create digital ecosystems to eliminate harassment and corruption by ensuring transparency and accountability of transactions.

The implementation of these technologies will further increase discipline and confidence in the e-commerce sector, the minister hopes.

After the inauguration of Digital Haat-2022, he bought a sacrificial animal from the Haat and it was later donated to Manabseva, an e-cab-run organization, for distribution among the distressed people in the flood-hit areas of Sylhet.

More than one crore of sacrificial animals were sold across the country every year.

In order to reduce the crowds and suffering, in 2020, for the first time, the sale of sacrificial animals was started on the online platform 'Digital Pashur Hat' (digitalhaat.net).

Through this market, 26,000 animals were sold in 2020 and 3,87,00 in 2021. This year, a total of 4,407 eid cattle markets will be set up where everyone must follow Covid health guidelines, the state minister said. -UNB











