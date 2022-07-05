BD Agri Minister opens mango fest in Dutch city

ALMERE (Netherlands), July 4: Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque has said mango festival has been organized in the Danish city taking aim at making Bangladeshi mangoes popular at the world market including Europe.

"Bangladeshi mangoes are very much tasty having its huge export potentials," he said while inaugurating mango festival at Bangladesh Pavilion on Sunday.

"Mango festival will make our mangoes popular and would create an export opportunity, he said. "We want to diversify our export and that's why huge foreign currencies could be earned through mango export," he added.

Earlier, the minister joined an international horticulture exhibition here where Bangladesh day was observed through celebrating colourful programmes.

The programme began through hoisting Bangladesh national flag and presenting national anthem on Sunday morning.

The agriculture minister along with Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands Riaz Hamidullah and Expo's Commissioner General Annemarie Jorritsma, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Wahida Akhter, Additional Secretary M Ruhul Amin Talukder, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Joint secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Rehana Yasmin, representatives of Bangladesh Agricultural export commodities and embassy officials were present. -BSS













