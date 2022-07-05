OPPO celebrating Eid-Ul-Azha with exciting offers

Celebrating the spirit of Eid-Ul-Azha with all its glory, OPPO Bangladesh has introduced exciting offers for customers. The offer went live on July 02, 2022, and is scheduled to run till July 9, 2022. During the campaign period, customers can win exciting gifts and avail lucrative offers through lottery, says a press release.

Upon purchase of any device among OPPO A16e, OPPO A16, OPPO A54, OPPO A76, OPPO A95, OPPO F21 Pro and OPPO F21 Pro 5G, customers will have a chance to win a Suzuki Motorbike, throughout the Eid-Ul-Adha Festival.

Moreover, buyers will also be subject to winning exciting home appliances including Fridge, Microwave Oven and Coffee Maker through lucky draw. Apart from that, customers can also win Enco W11 TWS Headphones, up to 5000 TK Cashback, Internet data bundle and 15% Extra SWAP exchange offer.

In addition to all that, customers who buy devices from the F21 Pro series (OPPO F21 Pro or F21 Pro 5G) will win a sure shot Gift Box consisting of exciting gifts.

To be eligible for these lucrative gifts and offers, customers need to visit https://oppobangladesh.com/lottery/ and fill up the required boxes with relevant information, and click the green bar saying "Redeem Your Luck". Customers from any region of the country can participate and avail these exciting offers.

Regarding the campaign, Liu Feng, Head of Brand of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said, "Eid is a joyous occasion full of festivities to be celebrated with loved ones. As an effort to add a bit more excitement to the celebrations, we have come up with these offers. We believe that our customers will truly enjoy the gifts along with their desired smartphone purchases."









