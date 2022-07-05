

ERA-InfoTech inks MoU with Jamuna Tyre and Rubber

Md. Serajul Islam, FCMA, Chief Executive Officer of ERA-InfoTech Limited and Mr. Md. Shamim Islam, Managing Director of Jamuna Group & have signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Tarun Chandra Rajbongshi, Director, Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, General Manager, Khandaker Mamun FCA, Chief Financial Officer of Jamuna Group, Tauhidul Hoque, Chief Technology Officer of ERA-InfoTech Limited were also present on the occasion.

By using this Enterprise Resource Planning Software, Managing of Accounting System, Human Resource Information, Sales, Marketing, Production, Supply Chain, Inventory & Distribution of Jamuna Tyre and Rubber Industries Limited will be more convenient. This software will synchronize & make the information easier to manufacture & commercialize the world class products. Decision making of the organization by using this ERP Software will be faster ever.



ERA-InfoTech Ltd has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jamuna Tyre and Rubber Industries Ltd., for developing, supply and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software for the purpose of manufacturing and commercializing of The First Ever World Class Radial Technology Tyre, says a press release.Md. Serajul Islam, FCMA, Chief Executive Officer of ERA-InfoTech Limited and Mr. Md. Shamim Islam, Managing Director of Jamuna Group & have signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Tarun Chandra Rajbongshi, Director, Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, General Manager, Khandaker Mamun FCA, Chief Financial Officer of Jamuna Group, Tauhidul Hoque, Chief Technology Officer of ERA-InfoTech Limited were also present on the occasion.By using this Enterprise Resource Planning Software, Managing of Accounting System, Human Resource Information, Sales, Marketing, Production, Supply Chain, Inventory & Distribution of Jamuna Tyre and Rubber Industries Limited will be more convenient. This software will synchronize & make the information easier to manufacture & commercialize the world class products. Decision making of the organization by using this ERP Software will be faster ever.