Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi brings Redmi Note 11

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi has introduced its first-ever 8GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 11 in Bangladesh and started selling the device in three stylish colours - Graphite Grey, Twilight Blue and Star Blue from Monday across authorised Xiaomi Stores in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, says a press release.
Redmi Note 11 8GB RAM variant is a noteworthy addition to the Bangladeshi market with striking features and it brings powerful upgrades to its memory, camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC compared to its predecessor-making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.
Equipped with a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor, Redmi Note 11 8GB is equipped with the powerful 6nm process technology to provide superior performance while saving power. Packed with a lightning-fast Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU, the device takes your smartphone performance to the next level.
Redmi Note 11 8GB comes with a massive 6.43" AMOLED DotDisplay with FHD+ resolution, while the 90Hz refresh rate enables smooth animations and seamless transitions when playing games or simply scrolling. The AMOLED pioneer features the DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut, displaying vibrant colours and ensuring screen clarity even in bright daylight.
The powerful AI quad rear camera has a 50MP ultra-high-resolution primary camera that captures precious moments with remarkable details. Accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 8GB gives users the freedom to take pictures with scintillating flair.
The massive 5,000mAh large-capacity battery ensures that the Redmi Note 11 8GB offers smooth performance throughout the day. The 33W Pro fast charging on the latest Note and an in-box 33W charger allows you to charge its battery in just around an hour. The large battery has enough power to easily get you through the day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL donates trolley to Bangladesh Railway
BANKING EVENTS
Citizens Bank opens doors to customers
IFC, BRAC Bank to launch maiden housing bond
Rupsha Rail Bridge completed under India’s LOC
Digital Haat launched for sacrificial cattle
BD Agri Minister opens mango fest in Dutch city
Banks’ half yearly profit rises amid economic recovery


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft