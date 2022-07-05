Xiaomi brings Redmi Note 11

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi has introduced its first-ever 8GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 11 in Bangladesh and started selling the device in three stylish colours - Graphite Grey, Twilight Blue and Star Blue from Monday across authorised Xiaomi Stores in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, says a press release.

Redmi Note 11 8GB RAM variant is a noteworthy addition to the Bangladeshi market with striking features and it brings powerful upgrades to its memory, camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC compared to its predecessor-making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.

Equipped with a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor, Redmi Note 11 8GB is equipped with the powerful 6nm process technology to provide superior performance while saving power. Packed with a lightning-fast Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU, the device takes your smartphone performance to the next level.

Redmi Note 11 8GB comes with a massive 6.43" AMOLED DotDisplay with FHD+ resolution, while the 90Hz refresh rate enables smooth animations and seamless transitions when playing games or simply scrolling. The AMOLED pioneer features the DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut, displaying vibrant colours and ensuring screen clarity even in bright daylight.

The powerful AI quad rear camera has a 50MP ultra-high-resolution primary camera that captures precious moments with remarkable details. Accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 8GB gives users the freedom to take pictures with scintillating flair.

The massive 5,000mAh large-capacity battery ensures that the Redmi Note 11 8GB offers smooth performance throughout the day. The 33W Pro fast charging on the latest Note and an in-box 33W charger allows you to charge its battery in just around an hour. The large battery has enough power to easily get you through the day.















