4G smartphone fair goes live to cut digital divide

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

The country is propelling toward its vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' with outstanding commitment and dedication.
To accelerate this journey, tech service leader Grameenphone (GP) and the country's renowned smartphone brands have come together and arranged a countrywide 4G smartphone fair titled 'Eid Device Fair @ GPC' from July 3 - 16, 2022, at GP Online Shop, and all 243 GP Centers nationwide, says a press release..           
Eid ul-Adha is on the horizon. To add to the upcoming festivities and celebrations, GP is enabling customers to enjoy the best digital services at a great value.
This holiday season, customers can go fully digital using the best devices and services, staying more connected than ever through the 'Eid Device Fair @GPC'. In this fair, the country's leading smartphone brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, realme, Tecno, Itel Symphony, VIVO, and OPPO, are participating, providing lucrative gifts and offers on selected models.
Additionally, for the first time, GP is offering up to 12GB of internet free for one whole year (1GB each month) for the customers who will purchase a 4G smartphone from the fair. Customers will receive attractive gift items from GP and the device partners with each purchased device. On top of that, the first hundred customers will get a special gift hamper upon purchasing eSIM-supported devices from Gulshan GP Experience Center and GP House Experience Center.
On behalf of GP, Sajjad Hasib, CMO; Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO; Md. Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan, Head of Product, Mohammad Aulad Hossain, Head of Customer Experience & Service and other high officials from the partners attended the event.
Sajjad Hasib said, "Connectivity has a major role to play in spreading joy, happiness, and emotions. Being the most loved telecom brand, we always strive to connect people to their loved ones digitally; in this pursuit of spreading happiness this time we have collaborated with the leading device partners and brought this festivity into our stores. Our customers can enjoy a wide variety of smartphones and deals from our Grameenphone Centers speeded across the country. We believe the joyous Eid will be more colorful in a digitally connected Bangladesh."


