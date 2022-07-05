Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung tops BD smartphone market for Q1'22

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Samsung has secured the top position in Bangladesh's smartphone market for the first quarter of this year. The leading smartphone manufacturer has achieved the highest percentage of market share for this period, standing at 17.7%, says a press release.
This positive growth has significantly been driven by Samsung's popular Galaxy A series of devices, among which entry-level smartphones, including Galaxy A13, Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A03 Core, have garnered massive popularity, taking Samsung to this height.
On the other hand, the newly launched premium smartphone - Galaxy S22 - has become one of the best-sellers, playing a massive role in driving Samsung towards this achievement. Despite the fall in the overall smartphone market by 7% in Bangladesh, Samsung managed to secure the highest position.
According to a report by Counterpoint Research, only 9% of devices among exported smartphones are 5G enabled; however, 5G enabled smartphones in the mid and high ranges launched this year may witness an increase in shipment.
In this regard, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Keeping the necessities and changing lifestyle of our customers in mind, Samsung comes in with new and advanced devices every month. We feel happy and glad to have achieved such a success in the first quarter of the year, and hope to hold on to such endeavors and achievements for years ahead."
It is mentionable that realme captured the second spot with 13.2%, Infinix secured the third spot with 12.4%, Xiaomi secured the fourth spot with 11.9%, and Tecno secured fifth with 10.6% market share. Others held 34.2% of the remaining market share.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL donates trolley to Bangladesh Railway
BANKING EVENTS
Citizens Bank opens doors to customers
IFC, BRAC Bank to launch maiden housing bond
Rupsha Rail Bridge completed under India’s LOC
Digital Haat launched for sacrificial cattle
BD Agri Minister opens mango fest in Dutch city
Banks’ half yearly profit rises amid economic recovery


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft