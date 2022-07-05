Samsung tops BD smartphone market for Q1'22

Samsung has secured the top position in Bangladesh's smartphone market for the first quarter of this year. The leading smartphone manufacturer has achieved the highest percentage of market share for this period, standing at 17.7%, says a press release.

This positive growth has significantly been driven by Samsung's popular Galaxy A series of devices, among which entry-level smartphones, including Galaxy A13, Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A03 Core, have garnered massive popularity, taking Samsung to this height.

On the other hand, the newly launched premium smartphone - Galaxy S22 - has become one of the best-sellers, playing a massive role in driving Samsung towards this achievement. Despite the fall in the overall smartphone market by 7% in Bangladesh, Samsung managed to secure the highest position.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, only 9% of devices among exported smartphones are 5G enabled; however, 5G enabled smartphones in the mid and high ranges launched this year may witness an increase in shipment.

In this regard, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Keeping the necessities and changing lifestyle of our customers in mind, Samsung comes in with new and advanced devices every month. We feel happy and glad to have achieved such a success in the first quarter of the year, and hope to hold on to such endeavors and achievements for years ahead."

It is mentionable that realme captured the second spot with 13.2%, Infinix secured the third spot with 12.4%, Xiaomi secured the fourth spot with 11.9%, and Tecno secured fifth with 10.6% market share. Others held 34.2% of the remaining market share.





