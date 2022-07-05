Video
CMP to give security for Nagad financial transactions

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

CMP to give security for Nagad financial transactions

CMP to give security for Nagad financial transactions

Nagad, an arm of Bangladesh Postal Department has organized a get-together event with Chattagram Metropolitan Police (CMP) to discuss about the customer's financial security in the mobile financial sector.
The event arranged by Nagad External Affairs Division, was held recently at CMP's Multipurpose Hall at Dampara Police Lines, attended by CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvi as chief guest.
Besides, CMP Additional Police Commissioner Md. Shamsul Alam and Nagad Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite, Chief External Affairs Officer Lt. Col (Retd) Md. Kousar Soukat Ali, Head of Stakeholder Management Md. Mahbub Alam, DIG (retd) Chief Corporate Governance Officer M. Nurul Alam, Chief Public Affairs Officer Mohammad Solaiman and many other attended the event.
The programme was moderated by Muhammad Zahidul Islam, Head of Public Communications of Nagad. And the thanks note was given by Nagad Chief External Affairs Officer Lt. Col (Retd) Md. Kousar Soukat Ali.
During his speech, CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir said, "Through this event, Nagad has changed our perception about the mobile financial services. I hope that all the CMP member will open Nagad account and avail its services." He also hoped that from now on CMP will give security to the Nagad distributors financial transactions and the two organisations, CMP and Nagad, will work together to serve the country.
Niaz Morshed Elite, Executive Director of Nagad said, Nagad has played an important role in the financial sector to build Digital Bangladesh. Now Nagad will lead in building a developed and smart Bangladesh too.
Invited guests to the event praised Nagad's technological capabilities. They extolled the capacity of Nagad to build such a large customer base in such a short period of time and provide state-of-the-art technology to create an account in seconds without any hassle.
However, recently Nagad also organized a get-together event with Dhaka Metropolitan Police to discuss the customer's transactional security in the mobile financial sector. Besides, in collaboration with Bangladesh Police, Nagad has already held numerous seminars, including awareness campaigns among the Nagad Uddokta's on money laundering, terrorism financing and fraudulent and suspicious transactions in various regions of the country.
During the event, crests of honor were given from Nagad to the chief guest and special guest of the event. Similarly, Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) also greeted Nagad high officials with special gifts.


« PreviousNext »

